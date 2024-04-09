US Family faced a $70K ransom, death threat after loved one kidnapped in Mexico: DOJ

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A California family was allegedly threatened with a $70,000 ransom and the killing of a loved one after a family of three in Mexico kidnapped that loved one.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California, stated in a press release that Mario Alex "Shyboy" Medina, 53, along with his son, Jose Salud "Gordo" Medina, 31, and his sister, Maria Alejandra Medina, 50, kidnapped their neighbor in Mexico who was identified as "R.V."

The victim was forcibly taken at gunpoint from his residence, pistol-whipped, and threatened with a firearm, authorities said. The Attorney's Office also said the Mexican kidnappers also fired a gun near the victim's head.

Following the abduction, the kidnappers allegedly contacted the victim's family in Los Angeles County, California and demanded $70,000 for his release.

NYC MIGRANT SQUATTER ADMITTED TO BEING TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBER WHO SERVED TIME IN VENEZUELAN PRISON: ICE

The kidnappers, through WhatsApp, also sent a video of the victim being beaten.

Jose Medina later threatened to kill the victim if the family did not immediately pay $30,000.

Mario Medina then posed as an intermediary, telling the victim's family to meet at a McDonald's restaurant that was immediately north of the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California to deliver the ransom.

The indictment alleged that Jose and Maria Medina met the victim’s family the next day at the restaurant, where they collected the $30,000 ransom payment, which they took with them back to Mexico.

ILLEGAL MIGRANT DEPORTED 8 TIMES WITH 11 ARRESTS NOW CHARGED WITH MURDER IN OHIO: 'OUR BORDER IS BROKEN'

The victim was left tied up in a trench until rescued by Mexican law enforcement later that day, the indictment states.

The family of three is facing charges of conspiracy to commit hostage taking and conspiracy to demand ransom. Additionally, Mario and Jose Medina face charges of making foreign communications with intent to extort.

Maria Medina has been in federal custody since March 26 and is awaiting arraignment on April 16. Mario Medina appeared in court in Bakersfield and awaits a detention hearing scheduled for April 11. Jose Medina is currently incarcerated in Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If convicted as charged, the defendants could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The FBI is investigating this matter.