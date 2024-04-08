Texas police say armed man robbed group working out in park before kidnapping, assaulting woman

A Texas man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a group of people who were working out in a Houston park and then kidnapped and assaulted a woman in the group, according to local reports.

Josue Carranza, 42, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated sexual assault, Harris County records show.

In March, the suspect allegedly approached three victims in Clark Park who had just completed a workout and robbed them at gunpoint, court records obtained by KHOU-11 state.

Carranza reportedly lived with his wife and mother-in-law about half a mile from the park, the outlet reported.

"The defendant robbed all three complainants at gunpoint, he then forced this complainant into a vehicle, made her drive to an ATM where he took her money, he then forced her to drive to the store," the complaint states, according to KHOU.

Carranza then allegedly forced the victim to drive to MacGregor Park, where he sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint.

Carranza's criminal history dates back to 2001. He has faced charges of drug possession, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, burglary, evading arrest and assault resulting in bodily injury, according to Harris County records.

The victim's friends were able to track a stolen phone and help law enforcement officials detain Carranza, KHOU reported.

"I do feel there needs to be a high bond due to the nature of these crimes," a Harris County judge said during a hearing for Carranza on Friday, during which the judge set a bond of $125,000 for each of the six counts he is charged with.