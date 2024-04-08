Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Texas police say armed man robbed group working out in park before kidnapping, assaulting woman

Josue Carranza allegedly forced the 3rd victim to drive to an ATM, the store and eventually a 2nd park, where he assaulted her

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Doorbell camera captures masked man kidnapping teen from front porch Video

Doorbell camera captures masked man kidnapping teen from front porch

An Astoria mother was hospitalized after she heard the commotion and hurled herself at a 25-year-old man who snatched her teen daughter off their doorstep inside their Queens apartment building. (Credit: Adriana Alvarez)

A Texas man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a group of people who were working out in a Houston park and then kidnapped and assaulted a woman in the group, according to local reports.

Josue Carranza, 42, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated sexual assault, Harris County records show. 

In March, the suspect allegedly approached three victims in Clark Park who had just completed a workout and robbed them at gunpoint, court records obtained by KHOU-11 state.

Carranza reportedly lived with his wife and mother-in-law about half a mile from the park, the outlet reported.

TEXAS WOMAN SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON FOR KILLING BOYFRIEND'S 4-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER

Josue Carranza mugshot

Josue Carranza, 42, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated sexual assault. (Houston PD)

"The defendant robbed all three complainants at gunpoint, he then forced this complainant into a vehicle, made her drive to an ATM where he took her money, he then forced her to drive to the store," the complaint states, according to KHOU.

TEXAS MAN CONVICTED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT ON THE RUN AFTER FAILING TO APPEAR IN COURT FOR SENTENCING

Carranza then allegedly forced the victim to drive to MacGregor Park, where he sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint.

Carranza's criminal history dates back to 2001. He has faced charges of drug possession, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, burglary, evading arrest and assault resulting in bodily injury, according to Harris County records.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DEPORTED 8 TIMES WITH 11 ARRESTS NOW CHARGED WITH MURDER IN OHIO: ‘OUR BORDER IS BROKEN’

MacGregor Park in Houston

Josue Carranza made one victim drive from Clark Park in Houston, Texas, to an ATM, a store and eventually to MacGregor Park, where he allegedly assaulted the victim at gunpoint. (Google Maps)

The victim's friends were able to track a stolen phone and help law enforcement officials detain Carranza, KHOU reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I do feel there needs to be a high bond due to the nature of these crimes," a Harris County judge said during a hearing for Carranza on Friday, during which the judge set a bond of $125,000 for each of the six counts he is charged with.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.