Illegal migrant deported 8 times with 11 arrests now charged with murder in Ohio: 'Our border is broken'

An illegal Mexican immigrant who has been deported at least eight times, according to Ohio's Butler County Sheriff's Office, and arrested nearly a dozen times is now facing murder charges following the discovery of a man’s body in Ohio.

Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, 46, is being held at the Butler County Jail on charges of aggravated murder (premeditated), using weapons while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and obstructing official business, Fox 19 reports, citing jail records.

Officers found the victim’s body in the 1100 block of S. 13th Street in Hamilton just after 2:30 p.m. Monday in response to a 911 call.

Hamilton is just north of Cincinnati.

READ MORE OF FOX NEWS' COVERAGE OF THE BORDER CRISIS

Garcia-Gutierrez’s first arrest was back in 2001, and he has used at least seven different names and three different birthdates, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said during a Wednesday press conference. Garcia-Gutierrez has been charged with over 20 crimes in that time period and is also a gang member, Jones added.

Garcia-Gutierrez is jailed on an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detainer, Jones previously said.

"That person would be alive today, and if you don’t think that it’s affecting you in Butler County, Ohio, we’re all border states; we’re all border counties. It’s here, and we could go on and on," Jones said.

TUBERCULOSIS BREAKS OUT AT CHICAGO MIGRANT SHELTERS FOLLOWING MEASLES CASES

"Who knows how many people this guy has been involved in and has killed? Here in the United States, in our jail, he's had two or three weapons charges, he's had domestic violence [charges]… driving while intoxicated," Jones said. "We don't know how many he's killed in Mexico."

Jones said Garcia-Gutierrez was deported seven times and was also stopped at the border on another occasion and then sent back to Mexico.

The sheriff said they have seen nearly 1,000 illegal aliens facing state charges in their jail since July 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our border is broken, and these individuals are the cause of it," Jones said, pointing to photographs of President Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

"He actually doesn’t run Mexico, it’s the drug cartel," Jones said. "We’ve got to stop this border invasion, it’s killing us and its killing innocent people."