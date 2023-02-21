Expand / Collapse search
US deports Illegal immigrant linked to 3 murders in El Salvador for third time

Noe David Alvarez Escamilla, 24, is linked to three killings in El Salvador, ICE officials said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A twice-deported gang member wanted in El Salvador in connection with three murders was sent back to his home country last week, immigration officials said Tuesday.

Noe David Alvarez Escamilla, 24, was flown from Alexandria, Louisiana to the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Salvador, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. 

ARIZONA RANCHER HELD ON $1M BOND FIRED ‘WARNING SHOTS’ ARMED MEN ‘POINTED AK-47 RIGHT AT HIM,’ DEFENSE CLAIMS 

Noe David Alvarez Escamilla, a 24-year-old Salvadoran citizen national wanted for aggravated homicide and illegal associations in El Salvador, disembarks from an ICE Air charter flight Feb. 17 at the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Salvador. 

Noe David Alvarez Escamilla, a 24-year-old Salvadoran citizen national wanted for aggravated homicide and illegal associations in El Salvador, disembarks from an ICE Air charter flight Feb. 17 at the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Salvador.  (ICE)

"The apprehension and removal of foreign fugitives who have illegally entered the U.S. to avoid criminal prosecution in another country continues to be a high priority for ERO (Enforcement Removal Operations) Houston," said ERO Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez.

He was turned over to El Salvador’s Civilian National Police upon arrival. Escamilla, a documented 18th Street gang member, first entered the U.S. illegally on an unknown date but was caught by immigration officials near Eagle Pass, Texas on Sept. 11, 2019.

He was deported on Dec. 2 of that year.  

He re-entered the U.S. on May 7, 2020, in Texas and was immediately caught and expelled to Mexico under Title 42, a Trump-era public health order. 

Noe David Alvarez Escamilla, a 24-year-old Salvadoran national and documented 18th Street gang member, is handcuffed by law enforcement officers from El Salvador’s Civilian National Police (PNC) after he was removed from the U.S. by ICE. 

Noe David Alvarez Escamilla, a 24-year-old Salvadoran national and documented 18th Street gang member, is handcuffed by law enforcement officers from El Salvador’s Civilian National Police (PNC) after he was removed from the U.S. by ICE.  (ICE)

He once again came back to the U.S. illegally at an unknown date before immigration officials in Houston caught him so he could be removed from the country. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.