US construction spending flat in September

Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September. It is the weakest showing since June, as an increase in home construction was offset by a slide in spending on government projects.

The Commerce Department says that the flat reading for September followed a 0.8 percent rise in August.

The strength last month was driven by a 0.6 percent increase in residential construction and a smaller 0.1 percent increase in nonresidential activity, which pushed this category to an all-time high. However, these gains were offset by a 0.9 percent drop in spending on government projects.

The increase in residential construction featured an 8.7 percent jump in apartment construction, which offset a 0.8 percent drop in single-family homes.