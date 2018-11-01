Expand / Collapse search
US construction spending flat in September

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER | Associated Press
FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo workers labor on scaffolding below the Route 495 viaduct ahead of a project to remodel the bridge which feeds into the Lincoln Tunnel in North Bergen, N.J. On Thursday, Nov. 1, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in September. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON – Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September. It is the weakest showing since June, as an increase in home construction was offset by a slide in spending on government projects.

The Commerce Department says that the flat reading for September followed a 0.8 percent rise in August.

The strength last month was driven by a 0.6 percent increase in residential construction and a smaller 0.1 percent increase in nonresidential activity, which pushed this category to an all-time high. However, these gains were offset by a 0.9 percent drop in spending on government projects.

The increase in residential construction featured an 8.7 percent jump in apartment construction, which offset a 0.8 percent drop in single-family homes.