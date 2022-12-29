Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

US Coast Guard searching for 4 people after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast

The helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico while departing an oil platform, the Coast Guard said

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were onboard a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday about 10 miles off the coast of Southwest Pass, Louisiana

The helicopter was departing an oil platform in the Gulf when it went down, according to the Coast Guard. The cause of the crash was not immediately released. 

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over the Gulf of Mexico. 

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over the Gulf of Mexico.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

No one had been rescued as of 2:00 p.m. CT, a Coast Guard spokesperson said. 

Southwest Pass is a channel in southeastern Louisiana roughly 80 miles from New Orleans. 

About 3,200 oil and gas structures are active throughout the Gulf of Mexico, ranging from single well caissons in shallow water to massive drilling sites in depths of up to 10,000 feet. 

FILE PHOTO: A deep-water drilling platform stands in the Gulf of Mexico. 

FILE PHOTO: A deep-water drilling platform stands in the Gulf of Mexico.  (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

In a separate incident earlier this month, the Coast Guard rescued three people who were onboard a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while trying to land on an oil rig about 30 miles south of the Louisiana coast. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

