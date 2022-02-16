US Coast Guard responds to reports of cruise ship passenger overboard in Gulf of Mexico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to reports of a Carnival Valor cruise ship passenger who went overboard while the ship was in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard District 8 said it was searching for a missing cruise ship passenger approximately 150 miles offshore SouthWest Pass, Louisiana. They described the passenger as a 32-year-old African American female.

Carnival Cruise Line told Fox News it received reports about a female guest who jumped overboard from her balcony while the ship was at sea.

A company spokesperson said the ship’s command immediately began search and rescue procedures and returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her," the spokesperson said.

The ship remained in a holding pattern hours after the reported incident. A passenger on board the ship told Fox News "we’re just sitting dead in the water" while the ship waited for a rescue team to arrive.

The ship was returning from a five-day cruise to Mexico that departed New Orleans on February 12 and was due back Thursday morning. No further details were immediately available.