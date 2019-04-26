Expand / Collapse search
Upstate NY monument hailing end of Revolutionary War reopens

This Aug. 23, 2018, photo provided by New York State Parks, Recreation &amp; Historic Preservation shows the Tower of Victory in Newburgh, N.Y. The viewing floor of the 19th century stone tower built in the Hudson Valley to commemorate the centennial of the end of the American Revolution reopens to the public on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (New York State Parks, Recreation &amp; Historic Preservation via AP)

NEWBURGH, N.Y. – Visitors will once again be able to climb to the top of a 19th-century stone tower that was built in New York's Hudson Valley to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the American Revolution.

A grand reopening of the 53-foot-high Tower of Victory is set for Saturday, capping a three-year restoration project to fix damage that kept its upper floor viewing platform closed for decades.

The limestone tower initially opened in 1887 in Newburgh, about an hour's drive north of New York City. It's near the site where George Washington kept his headquarters for the last 16 months of the Revolutionary War as the Continental Army prevented the British from advancing north from New York.