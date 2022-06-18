Upscale DC-area mall evacuated after gunfire erupts, Virginia police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An upscale shopping mall in the Washington, D.C. area was evacuated after gunfire erupted Saturday afternoon.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia said a fight broke out among a small group of people at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, and one man described as a Black male in a black hoodie displayed a firearm and fired shots.

"Officers are clearing the mall to ensure suspects are no longer present and assisting those sheltering in place," police said.

Fairfax County police said there were no reports of an active shooter.

"If you are sheltered, please stay in place until officers come to assist," the Virginia law enforcement agency also said.