Uvalde police officers drove by suspect, missed chance to shoot him before rampage: deputy

Two Uvalde city police officers reportedly passed up a moment's chance to shoot a gunman outside the Robb Elementary School in Texas before he then killed 21 people, including 19 children, a senior sheriff's deputy told The New York Times Friday.

One city police officer armed with an AR-15-style weapon hesitated over concerns that he might hit a child, Chief Deputy Ricardo Rios nearby Zavalla County told the publication.

Rios said the unidentified officer’s chances of reacting likely passed in a matter of seconds.



An officer from another department in the Uvalde school district police force reportedly drove past the gunman after not seeing him in the parking lot.

Both missed opportunities enabled Salvador Ramos to continue into the elementary school and open fire, killing two adults and 19 children – all between the ages of nine and 11 years old.

Texas lawmakers are leading an investigation into the massacre, but witnesses, testimony and the investigation’s objective remain unknown.

Rios said his information had been passed on to the body leading the investigation.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who is leading the investigation, appeared frustrated with the Uvalde police department's apparent lack of cooperation with their investigation earlier this week.



"The House Committee is simply seeking the truth. Most have fully cooperated and want to help determine the facts for the Uvalde community and all Texans," he said in a Thursday tweet. "I do not understand why Uvalde [police department], who routinely questions witnesses itself, would not want the same."

Burrows later confirmed on Friday that the Uvalde police department would in fact be cooperating with the investigation.

"Took a little bit longer than we initially had expected," he said according to reports. "But those conversations did develop…and so they are going to be cooperating."

It is unclear when the investigation and findings will be released by the Texas House committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.