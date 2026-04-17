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UPS plane aborts landing in near miss at same airport where November crash killed 15

The close call at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport comes months after a UPS crash in November killed 15 people

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
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UPS jet aborts landing to avoid plane at Kentucky airport Video

UPS jet aborts landing to avoid plane at Kentucky airport

FlightRadar footage shows a UPS cargo jet passing close to a smaller aircraft on the runway before aborting its landing at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. (Credit: Flightradar24 via Storyful)

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A UPS cargo jet aborted its landing Tuesday at a Kentucky airport to avoid another aircraft on the runway, according to reports, marking a close call at the same airport where a deadly crash occurred months earlier.

An air traffic controller could be heard shouting, "What are you doing?" in audio of the incident, according to FOX 43.

The Boeing 767, identified as UPS Flight 1303, was arriving from Atlanta when it was ordered to perform a go-around at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport early Tuesday morning while a smaller aircraft was on the runway, the outlet reported.

Audio of the exchange captures the controller urgently instructing the smaller aircraft, identified as Skylab 25, to stop before directing the UPS jet to go around.

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UPS Boeing 767 cargo plane in flight approaching landing

A UPS Boeing 767 cargo plane approaches for landing. A similar aircraft was involved in a near-miss incident at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, according to reports. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

"Two-Five, stop!" the controller yelled, according to FOX 43. "SkyLab Two-Five, what are you doing?"

A UPS spokesperson told WHAS11 the aircraft "safely conducted a go around" during its approach and that there was no operational impact or injuries.

UPS spokesperson Michelle Polk said the maneuver — in which a plane discontinues its descent and circles back for another landing attempt — was carried out in line with standard procedure.

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 shows the aircraft descending to around 500 feet before climbing back to approximately 1,500 feet within a short span, FOX 43 reported.

Louisville's UPS Worldport is the company's largest package handling facility in the world. The 5.2 million-square-foot hub serves as the center of UPS’ global air network.

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UPS jets parked at Worldport package sorting complex at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

UPS jets are parked at the Worldport package sorting complex at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (Darron Cummings/AP)

Fox News Digital has reached out to UPS and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for comment.

The close call comes just months after a UPS cargo crash at the same airport that killed 15 people.

In November 2025, a UPS MD-11 crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all three crew members and 12 people on the ground. National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the plane’s left engine separated shortly after takeoff and caught fire. The aircraft reached only about 30 feet above ground before crashing.

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UPS cargo plane crashed in a field with emergency responders present

The NTSB released photos of the UPS plane crash on Nov. 5 in Kentucky. (NTSB)

Surveillance footage showed the engine detaching from the wing before impact. Investigators found structural cracks in the engine mount that likely led to failure.

UPS grounded its fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft following the crash, while the FAA ordered inspections and repairs for the model.

In a separate incident Thursday near Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, a small propeller plane landed in a field. Both people aboard were uninjured, according to WKYT.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
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