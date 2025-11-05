UPS cargo plane engine fell off before fiery Kentucky crash that killed 11, FBI investigating

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The left engine of the UPS cargo plane involved in the fiery crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Kentucky on Tuesday fell off during takeoff, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed on Wednesday.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed with three crewmembers on board and more than 200,000 pounds of fuel into the Kentucky Petroleum Recycling building after departing from SDF at about 5:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

At least 11 people are dead, including the three crewmembers onboard and a young child, and 11 others on the ground were injured, Beshear said.

Though the cause of the crash has not yet been released, NTSB officials said the left engine detached from the plane and was found on the airfield.

HONG KONG CARGO PLANE SKIDS OFF RUNWAY, KILLING TWO

Preliminary information indicates the flight was not delayed, and no immediate maintenance work was performed before takeoff, officials said. There are no known airworthiness directives tied to the aircraft or its engines.

The NTSB confirmed the FBI is assisting with the investigation "under a longstanding Interagency agreement."

It is unclear if criminal intent was suspected, or what the plane was carrying at the time of the crash.

NTSB officials said shipments that travel through the Louisville UPS hub daily contain "life-saving drugs, postal products, food, supplements, you name it."

LOUISVILLE UPS PLANE CRASH CAUGHT ON CCTV FOOTAGE

Investigators on Wednesday afternoon recovered the aircraft's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder — commonly known as the "black box" — which the NTSB said suffered heat exposure but appeared intact.

They will be analyzed at the NTSB's lab in Washington, D.C.

Several specialized groups have been established by the NTSB, including: an operations group to review the flight history and crew duties leading up to the crash; a structures group to document the wreckage, impact angles and aircraft trajectory before impact; a powerplants group to examine the engines and related accessories; a systems group to investigate hydraulics, electrical, instruments and flight controls; and a maintenance group to review maintenance records and history of work performed on the aircraft.

UNITED PLANE AT SAN FRANCISCO AIRPORT COLLIDES WITH ANOTHER JET WHILE PULLING BACK FROM GATE

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records showed the plane was in service for nearly 35 years, according to a report from Reuters.

The agency said it is balancing investigative thoroughness with the need to reopen runways at the airport, which it said is critical for essential supply chain operations.

The Louisville airport is home to UPS Worldport, a global hub for the shipping company's air cargo operations and its largest package-handling facility worldwide. UPS is the largest employer in Louisville, providing 26,000 jobs, according to the publication Louisville Business First.

AIRLINES TOLD TO REEVALUATE EMERGENCY EVACUATION PROCEDURES AFTER CARRY-ON CONCERNS

Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning to assist in recovery efforts, noting he expects the number of fatalities to rise to 12 by Wednesday night.

"Let's continue to pray for their families and loved ones during this heartbreaking time," he wrote in an X post.

The NTSB will hold an organizational meeting to establish party status for various entities including the aircraft manufacturer, operator, labor unions representing crew members, and relevant government agencies. Once they join, they are prohibited from commenting publicly without NTSB consent.

Officials noted the investigation will not be impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias and Emma Bussey contributed to this report.