Antisemitism Exposed

University of Michigan Jewish students, rabbi held at gunpoint during dinner

University said investigators are treating the incident as a 'crime of opportunity'

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A rabbi and a group of Jewish students were held at gunpoint during a dinner late Wednesday, according to the University of Michigan. 

University President Santa J. Ono said a group of Jewish students and a local rabbi were gathered for dinner at a home in Southfield when an armed individual entered through an open backdoor, stole a bag and fled. 

JEWS PREPARE TO MARK ROSH HASHANAH AMID HUGE RISE IN ANTISEMITISM

University of Michigan campus

FILE - A police car patrols the University of Michigan campus.  (UMich)

No injuries were reported and law enforcement officials with the Southfield Police Department are investigating this as a home invasion and a "crime of opportunity." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

