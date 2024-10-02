LAPD: Parents turn in their kids for flash mob robberies at 7-Eleven stores

Parents of some unruly teens accused of flash mob robberies against several Los Angeles-area convenience stores have turned them into police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At least three parents have turned their children in to police, the Los Angeles Times reports. The series of robberies occurred over the summer, and surveillance footage shared by police shows groups of young men biking to the stores, forcing their way in and wreaking havoc once inside.



"They did the right thing because if you don’t stop them young, they could go pretty far with it," local resident Tiffany Brown told FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The teen surrendering happened Sept. 26, 28 and 29, Assistant Chief Blake Chow said during Tuesday's LAPD commission meeting.

"On September 29th, another parent turned their child in, and that juvenile was also booked for robbery," Chow said during the meeting.

Although the LAPD did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment, the department said in a prior press release the "bicycle crew" consists of about 20 to 40 juveniles.

Thirteen of the 14 incidents reported occurred on Friday evenings, according to the release.

"The suspects enter the stores in the evening hours, remove merchandise, damage property, and flee without paying," the release states.

"In several incidents, the witnesses were physically pushed by the suspects during the criminal take-over of the stores, with no regard for others' safety. Although there are no reported physical injuries, several witnesses continue to fear for their safety after such aggressive and callous criminal behavior."

The 7-Eleven locations hit are in the Rampart, Hollywood, Wilshure and West L.A. divisions, the Times reports.

7-Eleven did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry.

"When your kids are riding bikes, running into stores, stealing stuff, it's clear you don’t have a handle on the situation," licensed clinical psychologist Dr. David Swanson told FOX 11. "These parents may fear that if this behavior continues, it could escalate into more serious crimes, leading to prison time."