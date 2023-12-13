University of Florida scientists arrested after allegedly putting kids in cages while they went to work

Two scientists who work at the University of Florida were arrested Friday after allegedly putting their kids in cages while they went to work.

Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, are accused by the Gainesville Police Department of leaving their children home in small cages while they were at work, according to FOX 35.

The couple allegedly showed police the homemade cages "as if it were all normal" when officers searched their property, officials said.

"I'm not used to walking in and seeing a cage where children are kept at night and, of course, when home alone," said Gainesville Police Sergeant John Pandak.

According to the Miami Herald, the couple sometimes worked overnight hours. The cage, according to the outlet, consisted of a, "large unsanded, wooden enclosure made of pressure-treated 2x4’s, that appeared to be a makeshift cage," an arrest report states.

One of the children allegedly told police he would sometimes be in the cage from the time he came home from school until he had to leave the following morning at 7 a.m.

One of the children told a school employee that he didn't want to go home as he'd be put in a cage by his parents.

Officials at the University of Florida placed the couple on administrative leave. They were charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

The children, ages 6 and 2, were placed in the custody of vetted family members.

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Florida for comment.