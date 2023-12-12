Florida man arrested for allegedly refusing to pay for 'Waffle House' tattoo

A Florida man was arrested after he was inked with a "Waffle House" tattoo and refused to pay for it, according to an arrest affidavit.

Max Krejckant, 33, was arrested on a petit theft charge for failing to pay a tattoo parlor in St. Petersburg, Florida, earlier this month.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to Ink Godz on Dec. 2 after Krejckant received the tattoo but would not pay the $250 charge, the affidavit said, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER QUITS AFTER BEING ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING MULTIPLE TIMES: AUTHORITIES

Krejckant claimed he could not pay for the tattoo because he did not have his debit card with him.

He also failed to provide proof that he had $250 in his bank account and refused to pay the money after being offered multiple payment options, deputies said.

FLORIDA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FALSELY REPORTING HER CHILDREN'S CHRISTMAS GIFTS STOLEN IN FAILED GRINCH-LIKE PLOT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies searched Krejckant's bag and only found six dollars and his driver's license, the affidavit said.

Krejckant was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released the following day on a $150 bond.