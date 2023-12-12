Expand / Collapse search
Florida man arrested for allegedly refusing to pay for 'Waffle House' tattoo

Max Krejckant, 33, was arrested on a petit theft charge

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A Florida man was arrested after he was inked with a "Waffle House" tattoo and refused to pay for it, according to an arrest affidavit.

Max Krejckant, 33, was arrested on a petit theft charge for failing to pay a tattoo parlor in St. Petersburg, Florida, earlier this month.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to Ink Godz on Dec. 2 after Krejckant received the tattoo but would not pay the $250 charge, the affidavit said, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Max Krejckant mugshot

Max Krejckant, 33, was arrested on a petit theft charge after he allegedly refused to pay for a tattoo he received. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Krejckant claimed he could not pay for the tattoo because he did not have his debit card with him.

He also failed to provide proof that he had $250 in his bank account and refused to pay the money after being offered multiple payment options, deputies said.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Deputies responded to Ink Godz in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Dec. 2 after Max Krejckant received a tattoo but would not pay for it. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies searched Krejckant's bag and only found six dollars and his driver's license, the affidavit said.

Krejckant was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released the following day on a $150 bond.