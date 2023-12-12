Florida man arrested after using elderly neighbor's doorbell camera to harass them after 2005 fight: Deputies

A man in Florida was arrested after he was allegedly caught using his neighbor's doorbell camera as a tool to harass them after a fight between them in 2005, officials allege.

Scott Levin, 70, would allegedly hit his neighbor's door and yell into their doorbell camera every time he passed by their home, Broward County Sheriff's deputies wrote in an affidavit, according to FOX 35.

On several instances, according to deputies, Levin yelled expletives into the camera.

The alleged harassment took place between at least Nov. 15 through Dec. 1, causing the couple to fear for their safety and putting them in a massive amount of psychological stress, officials wrote in the affidavit.

An arrest affidavit states that Levin went out of his way to "engage in actions intended to inflict psychological pain and discomfort on his elderly neighbors."

Deputies went to the elderly couple's home on Dec. 1 to investigate the situation, which led to charges.

Levin was booked into jail on charges of abusing the elderly or the disabled without great harm.

He was arrested during a traffic stop and also received a ticket for an obstructed tag.