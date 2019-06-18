Undocumented LA mom on trial, accused of mistreating sorely malnourished son

An undocumented Los Angeles woman is on trial for alleged murder and child abuse – her malnourished 11-year-old son was found dead in a closet, weighing just 34 pounds, according to a report.

FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR LAWRENCE JONES FACES RACIST TAUNTS FROM PROTESTERS AT 'IMPEACH TRUMP' RALLY

KABC reported that authorities are confused as to how Veronica Aguilar apparently kept her special-needs son Yonatan Aguilar a secret from the rest of the family for three years.

The boy's stepdad, Jose Pinzon, testified that the mother of four told him Yonatan was sent to Mexico to get better.

Yonatan was found dead wrapped in a blanket in a closet in August 2016.

"I saw a very gaunt, frail-looking child, who at that time to me looked like a 5-, 6- or 7-year-old boy," said LAPD Det. Abel Munoz, the news outlet reported.

A doctor testified the boy was so malnourished that his knee bones were the biggest part of his legs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aguilar faces 15 years to life in jail if convicted, and she has been in jail in lieu of $2 million bail since her initial arrest, Metro reported.