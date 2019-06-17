Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones faces racist taunts from protesters at 'Impeach Trump' rally

A pair of anti-Trump protesters directed racist abuse at Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones at a New York City rally over the weekend.

Jones, the editor-in-chief of Campus Reform, was interviewing participants at the demonstration held by the NYC Coalition to Impeach Donald Trump at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan on Saturday when he was heckled.

According to a Fox News producer at the scene, two men walked up to Jones near the end of the rally and told him to go back to Fox News "where there's more cotton for you to pick."

WATCH: LAWRENCE JONES SHOWS VIDEO OF RACIST ENCOUNTER ON 'HANNITY,' 9 PM ET ON FOX NEWS

The producer said he asked one of the men: "What did you just say?" When the man made the same comment, the producer asked if he "was really going to say that," to which the man responded: "I sure am."

With Jones' camera rolling, the man confronted by the producer, wearing a gray shirt, turned his back to the camera and made an obscene gesture. The second man, wearing a red shirt, told Jones: "He'll tell you to go back to Kenya next."

"You say what now?" Jones asked.

"He'll tell you 'go back to Kenya' next," the man in the red shirt said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saturday's demonstration, which was attended by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., was one of several around the country calling for President Trump to be removed from office.