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Migrant Crime

DHS rails against illegal aliens hit with capital murder charges for allegedly killing unborn baby: 'monsters'

The pregnant teen was 22 weeks along when she was shot following an argument at a 7-Eleven

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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Illegal immigrants charged with capital murder after tragic Dallas shooting Video

Illegal immigrants charged with capital murder after tragic Dallas shooting

ICE confirms two illegal immigrants have been charged with capital murder in a deadly Dallas shooting that left an unborn baby dead. Brooke Taylor reports on the incident that started after an argument outside a 7-Eleven in Dallas, Texas. The 17-year-old pregnant victim survived, but her baby tragically died after being struck by a bullet.

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The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday released a scathing statement after two illegal immigrants in Dallas were charged with capital murder in relation to the shooting death of an unborn child.

"These monsters shot multiple people and killed an unborn baby," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in the statement. "They now face multiple felony charges, including homicide and aggravated assault. This is an unspeakable crime, and these criminal illegal aliens should never have been in our country in the first place."

"Thankfully, Dallas cooperates with ICE, so together with our partners we will ensure these criminals can never again terrorize our communities," the statement said.

Mugshot of Yeremy Alexander Zapata Aleman facing camera

Yeremy Alexander Zapata Aleman, 17, was arrested for capital murder, with his mugshot taken on May 3, 2026. (Dallas County Jail via KDFW)

Yeremy Alexander Zapata Aleman, 17, of Honduras, and Keyner Ariel Calero Jiron, 20, of Nicaragua, who both crossed the border illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), are accused of the murder after an argument in a 7-Eleven parking lot led to a drive-by shooting and later a police chase, KDFW reported.

ILLEGAL ALIENS ACCUSED IN DALLAS KILLING OF TEEN MOTHER'S UNBORN BABY CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER

The incident occurred May 3, around 12:40 a.m.

The pregnant teen was riding with another person who confronted Zapata Aleman and Calero Jiron from a vehicle before leaving the 7-Eleven. The victims reported that, shortly thereafter, the two suspects followed them from the parking lot.

Mugshot of Keyner Ariel Calero Jiron facing camera against a neutral background

Keyner Ariel Calero Jiron, 20, was arrested for capital murder, with his mugshot taken on May 3, 2026. (Dallas County Jail via KDFW)

Calero Jiron was allegedly driving the car when the shots rang out, striking the victim and her unborn child. Another vehicle was also struck by gunfire, but the driver was uninjured.

DA TO SEEK DEATH PENALTY AGAINST ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ACCUSED IN NUNGARAY MURDER CASE

When the victim, who was 22 weeks pregnant, told police she was carrying a child, she was taken to nearby Baylor Hospital where a cesarean section was performed. The baby did not survive.

Police later located Calero Jiron's vehicle and say he led them on a pursuit, eventually crashing.

Police said they found cocaine and MDMA in the car.

ICE agents

Yeremy Alexander Zapata Aleman, 17, of Honduras, and Keyner Ariel Calero Jiron, 20, of Nicaragua, both crossed the border illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (iStock)

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Along with the murder charges, both suspects were charged with five counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of cocaine possession.

Calero Jiron was also charged with one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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