DHS rails against illegal aliens hit with capital murder charges for allegedly killing unborn baby: 'monsters'

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The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday released a scathing statement after two illegal immigrants in Dallas were charged with capital murder in relation to the shooting death of an unborn child.

"These monsters shot multiple people and killed an unborn baby," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in the statement. "They now face multiple felony charges, including homicide and aggravated assault. This is an unspeakable crime, and these criminal illegal aliens should never have been in our country in the first place."

"Thankfully, Dallas cooperates with ICE, so together with our partners we will ensure these criminals can never again terrorize our communities," the statement said.

Yeremy Alexander Zapata Aleman, 17, of Honduras, and Keyner Ariel Calero Jiron, 20, of Nicaragua, who both crossed the border illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), are accused of the murder after an argument in a 7-Eleven parking lot led to a drive-by shooting and later a police chase, KDFW reported .

ILLEGAL ALIENS ACCUSED IN DALLAS KILLING OF TEEN MOTHER'S UNBORN BABY CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER

The incident occurred May 3, around 12:40 a.m.

The pregnant teen was riding with another person who confronted Zapata Aleman and Calero Jiron from a vehicle before leaving the 7-Eleven. The victims reported that, shortly thereafter, the two suspects followed them from the parking lot.

Calero Jiron was allegedly driving the car when the shots rang out, striking the victim and her unborn child. Another vehicle was also struck by gunfire, but the driver was uninjured.

DA TO SEEK DEATH PENALTY AGAINST ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ACCUSED IN NUNGARAY MURDER CASE

When the victim, who was 22 weeks pregnant, told police she was carrying a child, she was taken to nearby Baylor Hospital where a cesarean section was performed. The baby did not survive.

Police later located Calero Jiron's vehicle and say he led them on a pursuit , eventually crashing.

Police said they found cocaine and MDMA in the car.

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Along with the murder charges, both suspects were charged with five counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of cocaine possession.

Calero Jiron was also charged with one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon.