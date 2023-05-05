Expand / Collapse search
Former UC Davis student charged in fatal stabbings pleads not guilty

Carlos Dominguez, 21, allegedly committed the stabbings over several days, shocking the small California college town

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano
The former California university student accused of fatally stabbing two people near campus and injuring a third person in a string of attacks that left a college town on edge pleaded not guilty Friday. 

Carlos Dominguez, 21, appeared in court for the first time since being arrested this week in Davis, near Sacramento. He told a judge he understood the nature of the legal proceedings. 

His public defender entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf, Fox San Francisco reported. 

STABBINGS LEAVE UC DAVIS ON EDGE AS MANY STUDENTS OPT FOR REMOTE CLASSES: ‘PEOPLE ARE WORRIED TO GO OUTSIDE’

Davis stabbing suspect

Carlos Dominguez, 21, is accused of stabbing three people, two fatally, in the college town of Davis California over several days. On Friday, he pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance.  (YOLO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

A prosecutor said the crimes were "of such an egregious and dangerous nature to the community that it took two lives and almost caused a third person her life."

Dominguez is charged with two counts of murder and a count of aggravated assault.  

Karim Abou Najim

Karim Abou Najim studied computer science and was set to graduate in six weeks with honors. (FOX 40)

Dominguez attended the University of California, Davis, until last week. He was in his third year at the school until April 25, when he was separated because of academic reasons, the university said. 

The attacks began April 27 with the stabbing of 50-year-old David Henry Breaux, who was found dead in the city’s Central Park.

Breaux was locally known as the "compassion guy" because he often asked passersby what "compassion" meant to them, according to FOX 40 Sacramento.

David Breaux

David Breaux was locally known as the "compassion guy' because he often asked passers-by what "compassion" meant to them, according to FOX 40 Sacramento. (FOX 40 Sacramento)

On April 29, Karim Abou Najm, a UC Davis student, was fatally stabbed while walking home and 64-year-old Kimberlee Guillory, a homeless woman, was attacked while in her tent Monday. She was stabbed multiple times, but survived. 

Dominguez was ordered to be held without bail Friday. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.