US Navy jet crashes near bomb testing range in California

A U.S. Navy jet crashed Wednesday near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California and the status of the pilot is currently "unknown," according to officials.

The Navy says the aircraft was one of its F/A-18E Super Hornet jets, a single-seat "E" model jet with one pilot.

"At approximately 10:00 a.m. PST an F/A-18E crashed near @NAWS_CL. Search-and-rescue efforts are underway," the U.S. Naval Air Forces tweeted following the incident.

Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock, a spokeswoman for the the U.S. Pacific Fleet's Joint Strike Fighter Wing, added, "A F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the 'Vigilantes' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, crashed east of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California.

"Search and rescue personnel are on scene and the status of the pilot is currently unknown," Bock added. "The cause of the crash is currently under investigation."

China Lake is a bombing and testing range for the United States Navy and is located approximately 125 miles north of Los Angeles.

In March 2018, two naval aviators were killed when a two-seat F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed off Key West, Fla.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News' Morgan Cheung and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.