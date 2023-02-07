Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tyre Nichols death: Memphis officials say eight additional police officers could face discipline

Tyre Nichols died days after a traffic stop in Memphis where officers can be seen beating him on body camera video

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Civil rights leader Ben Jealous breaks down problems in policing in wake of Tyre Nichols' death Video

Civil rights leader Ben Jealous breaks down problems in policing in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

WARNING: Graphic footage—Civil rights leader Ben Jealous says there's a real problem with authoritarian personalities on 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.'

Officials in Memphis say that eight additional police officers could be disciplined in an internal police department investigation following the death of Tyre Nichols.

Memphis City Attorney Jennifer Sink said during a city council meeting on Tuesday that eight additional officers will be receiving a statement of charges by the end of the week. Sink says that the total number of officers who the city is taking action against is now up to 13, which comes after a Jan. 7 traffic stop which sent Tyre Nichols to a local hospital, where he died days later.

Sink says that a hearing will be held for the officers, which will be followed by a disciplinary decision.

During the traffic stop, police say that a "confrontation occurred," leading to Nichols attempting to run away from officers.

TYRE NICHOLS DEATH: MEMPHIS POLICE OFFICER WHO ALLEGEDLY USED TASER FIRED, 'DEPARTMENTALLY CHARGED'

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. 

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.  (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

When officers caught up with Nichols, officials say that another confrontation occurred, leaving the man complaining about a shortness of breath.

"While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended," MPD said. "Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene." 

Nichols was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Memphis and described in critical condition, but died on Jan. 10.

TYRE NICHOLS DEATH: MEMPHIS POLICE TO RELEASE MORE AUDIO AND VIDEO FROM TRAFFIC STOP

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols.

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols. (Memphis Police Department)

He can be heard saying "I didn't do anything" before being yanked out of the car by officers during the traffic stop.

"Watch out, I'ma baton the f--- out you," one officer says.

In body camera video released by Memphis officials, officers are seen punching, kicking, and striking Nichols several times.

Five former Memphis police officers were fired after the incident and are being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault as well as other charges.

"Elite" policing units like Memphis, Tennessee's former SCORPION team have drawn criticism following public response to the beating of Tyre Nichols.

"Elite" policing units like Memphis, Tennessee's former SCORPION team have drawn criticism following public response to the beating of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

Another officer, Preston Hemphill, was fired as a result of the incident, but hasn't been criminally charged.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.