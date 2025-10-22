Dallas mayor condemns police chief's 'unilateral' decision to reject $25M ICE grant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas leaders are at odds over whether to assist federal immigration authorities, with Mayor Eric Johnson sharply criticizing Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux's decision to reject a $25 million offer to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Johnson, who previously told Fox News that he would support efforts by President Donald Trump to deport undocumented migrants accused of violent crimes, sent a letter to city council committee chairs in which he condemned Comeaux's move as "unilateral," and said the decision should be reviewed publicly, Fox 4 News reported. He reportedly argued that any deal involving $25 million in federal funds should come before the city council for accountability and transparency.

The mayor also suggested that such a partnership could have provided much-needed revenue for both the city and the police department, according to the local station.

Comeaux revealed last Tuesday that he had declined a $25 million offer from ICE in a stunning reversal from his previous pledge to strengthen cooperation with federal agencies.

Comeaux, who took over the Dallas Police Department (DPD) in April, had initially signaled a break from his predecessor by suggesting he would shift from the city’s sanctuary-style policies and align more closely with the state’s tougher stance on immigration.

However, during a meeting with the Community Police Oversight Board last week, Comeaux disclosed that he had rejected the multimillion-dollar offer, which would have enlisted the Dallas Police Department in an ICE program targeting undocumented immigrants.

"We were contacted by the federal government, I think it was last week or within the last two weeks, and we were offered $25 million to be part of 287 G. And we said, absolutely no, not, no, that was me who said that. Turned it down," Comeaux said.

"No one is going to be wearing a DPD uniform enforcing federal laws. It just won't happen," Comeaux said.

"We as DPD are not doing any immigration enforcement. We don't have the authority to do that, nor have we done that, nor will we do that," he added.

Despite the reversal, Comeaux told Fox News Digital in a statement on Wednesday that the department is still committed to working "alongside federal authorities to go after violent fugitives, drug traffickers, and domestic violence offenders to keep our neighborhoods safe."

"I want to be clear: we will not prevent any agency from conducting lawful activity in Dallas, but we will remain focused on our primary mission: responding to emergencies and continuing to fight violent crime in Dallas," he said.

"Our Department is committed to serving Dallas by responding to 9-1-1 calls and proactively and aggressively targeting violent criminals. I have an open line of communication with our federal law enforcement partners, and our officers will continue to provide assistance when they are requested," Comeaux added.

Over the weekend, four city council members, Chad West, Jaime Resendez, Adam Bazaldua and Paula Caldwell Blackmon, came out to publicly back the chief in a statement.

"While the Dallas Police Department's role is to ensure the public safety of our community, immigration and related activities are a federal responsibility," the letter read.

They added that joining ICE’s program would "turn local law enforcement into an arm of federal immigration enforcement and could result in betrayal of trust between the Dallas Police Department and the community they are sworn to protect."

