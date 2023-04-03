Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Two workers die after becoming trapped in trench at New York City’s JFK airport

Incident unfolds near John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 7

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman , Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two workers died Monday after becoming trapped in a trench at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Fox News Digital has learned.

The incident happened near the busy airport’s Terminal 7, according to the New York City Fire Department.

"Due to ongoing emergency activity, please expect roadway delays in vicinity of Terminals 5 and 7 at JFK Airport," the airport said in a tweet. 

An aerial view of John F. Kennedy International Airport in November 2010. The incident happened Monday near Terminal 7.

An aerial view of John F. Kennedy International Airport in November 2010. The incident happened Monday near Terminal 7. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Real-time traffic data from Google showed an access road closed off and heavy traffic along roads leading to nearby Terminal 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Fire Department told Fox News Digital that units were asked to remove two workers from a trench, both of whom were declared dead at the scene. 

"Due to heavy traffic at Terminal 5, departing passengers are recommended access Terminal 5 via free AirTrain from Lefferts Blvd or Federal Circle Stations," the airport later tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.