Two workers die after becoming trapped in trench at New York City’s JFK airport

Two workers died Monday after becoming trapped in a trench at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Fox News Digital has learned.

The incident happened near the busy airport’s Terminal 7, according to the New York City Fire Department.

"Due to ongoing emergency activity, please expect roadway delays in vicinity of Terminals 5 and 7 at JFK Airport," the airport said in a tweet.

Real-time traffic data from Google showed an access road closed off and heavy traffic along roads leading to nearby Terminal 5.

The Fire Department told Fox News Digital that units were asked to remove two workers from a trench, both of whom were declared dead at the scene.

"Due to heavy traffic at Terminal 5, departing passengers are recommended access Terminal 5 via free AirTrain from Lefferts Blvd or Federal Circle Stations," the airport later tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.