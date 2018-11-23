Two Utah teens arrested, accused of stealing aircraft off runway

Two Utah teens were arrested Thursday, accused of stealing an airplane and flying it at least 15 miles before safely landing at a local airport.

Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said that two teenage boys, 14 and 15, allegedly stole “a fixed-wing, single engine light sport aircraft” after driving a tractor to a private air strip in Jensen where the plane was originally located.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane flying low, along US-40 near Gusher, Uintah County – 32 miles west of Jenson.

Investigators say the teens, who they believe left a group home to commit the theft, planned to fly the plane to the Wasatch Front, where they were originally from, but instead decided to land at Vernal Regional Airport.

They were arrested at the airport and were being held as of Thursday at the Split Mountain Youth Detention Center in Vernal.

No charges have officially been filed.