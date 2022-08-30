Two train cars derail in Texas leaving at least 1 person dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two train cars in El Paso, Texas, derailed Monday evening, killing at least one person and damaging a gas line, fire officials said.

The derailment happened near Barton Street and homes in the area were initially evacuated as a safety precaution, El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar told Fox News Digital.

About 50 people were allowed back in their homes an hour later, Dueñas-Aguilar said.

The spokesperson said one fatality was confirmed as a result of the derailment. It remains unclear where this person was when they were killed. No other injuries were reported.

K-9 OFFICER KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY IN CHARLESTON

A backyard shed, fence and gas meter were all damaged after the tain cars derailed.

BODY OF MURDERED TEXAS SCHOOL TEACHER FOUND BY HER 5-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER

The damaged gas line was shut down. Texas Gas was working to repair the line.

"The incident was reported at around 9:18 p.m. MT. The train cars that derailed were carrying wheat grain, they were not passenger cars," Dueñas-Aguilar said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials are asking that people avoid the area.

The El Paso Police Department and Union Pacific are investigating the incident.