Two train cars derail in Texas leaving at least 1 person dead
A photo posted on social media by the El Paso Fire Department showed one of the train cars laying on its side following the derailment
Two train cars in El Paso, Texas, derailed Monday evening, killing at least one person and damaging a gas line, fire officials said.
The derailment happened near Barton Street and homes in the area were initially evacuated as a safety precaution, El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar told Fox News Digital.
About 50 people were allowed back in their homes an hour later, Dueñas-Aguilar said.
The spokesperson said one fatality was confirmed as a result of the derailment. It remains unclear where this person was when they were killed. No other injuries were reported.
A backyard shed, fence and gas meter were all damaged after the tain cars derailed.
The damaged gas line was shut down. Texas Gas was working to repair the line.
"The incident was reported at around 9:18 p.m. MT. The train cars that derailed were carrying wheat grain, they were not passenger cars," Dueñas-Aguilar said.
Officials are asking that people avoid the area.
The El Paso Police Department and Union Pacific are investigating the incident.