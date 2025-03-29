Two teens killed in mass shooting at Washington state house party, several others wounded: police

A house party turned deadly in Washington state after gunfire erupted, killing two teenagers and wounding several others, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

As of Saturday morning, deputies confirmed there was a suspect in custody, described as a teenage male, in the fatal shooting,

Deputies said they were dispatched to a home in Spanaway just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when 30 to 40 juveniles were reportedly running and screaming from a house party.

Officials said multiple callers reported a fight breaking out in the street and shots being fired just before deputies arrived.

Chaos ensued as deputies described partygoers fleeing on foot, while others fled in vehicles, which got stuck in the neighborhood.

Deputies located one male victim in the street and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at that location. Officials said five other victims transported themselves to hospitals.

"We were later notified a male had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," deputies said in an update on the department's Facebook page.

Deputies added that four other victims remain at hospitals with serious injuries, but they are expected to recover. The victims range in age from 16 to 21.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released during the continuing investigation.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of shooters.

The street, initially closed off for an investigation, reopened Saturday morning, nearly eight hours after the shooting. Nearby homes and vehicles were damaged by gunfire, said deputies, who found several shell casings.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

"This is another grim reminder of how dangerous parties can be when things get out of hand. Our deputies and first responders have dealt with a lot in the last 24 hours, and we would hate to respond to more unnecessary deaths. Please be safe," the department said.

