Alabama

Birmingham nightclub massacre suspect now charged in 2023 shooting death of Alabama firefighter

Damien McDaniel, 22, was also charged on Tuesday with the January 2024 death of a young woman and the April 2024 death of a UPS driver

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
Birmingham, Alabama mayor speaks about $100,000 reward for information following mass shooting Video

Birmingham, Alabama mayor speaks about $100,000 reward for information following mass shooting

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tells community that "It’s your time to step up and we need you." (Credit: WBMA)

A man linked to a handful of recent deadly shootings in Birmingham, Alabama, was charged on Tuesday in three more murder investigations, including the line-of-duty death of a firefighter in 2023.

Damien McDaniel, now 22, has been charged with capital murder of a first responder in the shooting death of Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton, who was targeted while working at Fire Station #9 in the Norwood community on July 12, 2023, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Sgt. Jamal Jones was also shot during the incident, but survived, resulting in an attempted murder charge for McDaniel.

Birmingham police announced on Tuesday that McDaniel, who has been in custody for months, is also charged with intentional murder in the January 2024 death of Mia Nickson and capital murder (murder-for-hire) in the April 2024 death of UPS driver Anthony Love, Jr.

BIRMINGHAM NIGHTCLUB MASSACRE SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING OTHERS IN FOUR SEPARATE SHOOTINGS: POLICE

Damien McDaniel mugshot and Jordan Melton firefighter

Birmingham police announced on Tuesday that a man accused of killing 13 people over the past year and a half has been charged with capital murder of a first responder in the July 2023 death of Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton. (Alabama Department of Corrections / Birmingham Police Department)

With Tuesday's charges, McDaniel is allegedly connected to 14 murders in the Birmingham area and is accused of injuring at least 29 people.

He is charged with capital murder in the July 13, 2024, mass shooting outside Trendsetters Lounge and Event Center that left four people dead and 10 others injured. 

He is also charged with capital murder and 17 counts of first-degree assault in the Sept. 21, 2024, mass shooting outside a hookah lounge in the popular Five Points South area, which resulted in four deaths and injured at least 17 others. Birmingham police said at the time of the shooting that they believed the suspects were paid to open fire on the area.

Damien McDaniel mugshot split with crime footage

Damien McDaniel, 22, has been connected to 14 murders in the Birmingham, Alabama, area since July 2023, according to city police. (Birmingham Police Department / WBRC)

On top of his connections to the two mass shootings, police also believe McDaniel was involved in three other deadly shootings that took place on separate days in August and September.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, FIREFIGHTER SHOOTING: POLICE BELIEVE SUSPECT HAD PERSONAL CONFLICT WITH 1 OF 2 VICTIMS

McDaniel is currently behind bars at the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, Alabama, after his probation was revoked on attempted murder convictions stemming from a 2019 shooting in the Fairfield area.

In the Fairfield case, he was sentenced in 2023 to 15 years in prison with two years to serve followed by three years probation, according to local outlet AL.com.

shooting scene in Birmingham, Alabama

McDaniel has been in police custody since October 2024. (WBRC)

McDaniel was arrested by Birmingham police in October 2024 and was placed in the Jefferson County Jail. 

When his probation was revoked on Dec. 12, 2024, he was transferred to the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections.