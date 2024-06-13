Two police officers, including NYPD, shot, suspect killed while exchanging gunfire at New Jersey hotel

Two law enforcement officials, including a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer, were shot at a hotel in Woodbridge, New Jersey, on Wednesday night, after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was ultimately killed.

FOX 5 in New York reported that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident at the Raritan Hotel on King Georges Post Road, including NYPD and the Woodbridge and Edison police departments.

Officers began investigating the incident at the hotel when gunfire was exchanged with a suspect.

During the exchange, an NYPD officer was reportedly shot in the foot, while one of the local officers was also shot, though where remains unclear.

Both officers, authorities said, are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police ultimately shot and killed the suspect at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

"The NYPD detective who was shot and injured in Woodbridge, NJ underscores the courage and commitment by members of the Detectives’ Endowment Association to put themselves in extreme danger to ensure violent, career criminals face justice," DEA President Paul DiGiacomo told the news station. "If not for their diligent work searching for this wanted attempted murder suspect, the perpetrator could have struck again in any of our communities. We are grateful to not be planning a funeral — and salute the brave detectives and Woodbridge police officers."

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident.