Police seek 2 in assault on popular East Coast boardwalk weeks after Memorial Day chaos

Police in North Wildwood, New Jersey, are asking for the public's help identifying two men suspected in a boardwalk assault over the weekend.

The two were involved in an incident at 26th Street and the boardwalk on Saturday, according to the North Wildwood Police Department.

Police shared still images taken from surveillance video and described both men as thin White males, one wearing pink shorts and the other wearing purple.

Anyone with information is asked to call 609-522-2411.

The incident comes as authorities on the Jersey Shore are grappling with underage drinking and badly behaved young visitors while pushing for state leaders to give police and prosecutors more power to fight quality of life crimes.

Over Memorial Day weekend, authorities in the neighboring city of Wildwood declared a state of emergency due to "civil unrest" caused by unsupervised and out-of-control teens.

A false alarm about an active shooter created a boardwalk stampede in Seaside Heights.

In Ocean City, a reputedly family-friendly beach town where alcohol is not sold, a group of young men and boys were seen pummeling a teen on the boardwalk, and someone stabbed a 15-year-old.

A group of New Jersey beach town mayors is hoping the state will back away from a recent push to lessen penalties for youthful offenders as they take aim at bad parenting amid an influx of teen mobs wreaking havoc on vacation communities.

Some have already imposed summer-long juvenile curfews and restrictions on vacation rentals without an adult present.

After similar issues in Miami Beach, Gulf Shores and other southern beach cities last year, authorities stepped up enforcement with zero-tolerance policies.