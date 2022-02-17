Vandals 'targeted' memorial for NYC woman murdered inside apartment just days earlier

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A memorial for the Manhattan woman who was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment by a repeat-offender suspect was destroyed by vandals.

"We are angry and we are saddened," landlord Brian Chin told WABC of the vandalized memorial.

Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was stabbed to death Sunday morning in her Chinatown apartment on the Lower East Side. The suspect, 25-year-old Assamad Nash, was charged with murder and has a rap sheet showing at least a dozen arrests over the last decade.

Chin said he found remnants of the memorial in front of the apartment building and described the vandalism as a "targeted" attack on her memorial.

"The street [was] full of smashed glass, candles knocked over, the signs were ripped off, flowers were scattered over the sidewalk," Chin said.

He and others immediately worked to restore the memorial

"We retaped the signs to the trees, we wrote new messages, we replaced candles, we placed more flowers," Chin told WABC.

"The community won't let her spirit be torn down, her memory town down so easily," he added.

Chin said he also considers the vandalism as a hate crime.

"The Asian American community has grown accustomed to this hatred," Chin said.

Lee’s murder has set off more outrage that New York leaders are failing its residents.

"The system is failing everyone," Jacky Wong, a member of the neighborhood group Concerned Citizens of East Broadway, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday.

"It's tough, the whole issue … the whole incident is terrifying our community … I think in general, New Yorkers [are] feeling unsafe and particularly the Asian-American community, because the hate crimes against [the] Asian-American community went up."