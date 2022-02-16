Suspect dead, 2 deputies shot in shootout at Texas home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect is dead, and two Texas deputies are recovering after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shootout happened at a home in Katy. Deputies responded to a call of shots fire inside the home by a family member.

When deputies arrived, the 42-year-old suspect allegedly came outside the house, pointed a weapon at deputies and fired at them.



The deputies then returned fire, striking the suspect who was killed on the scene.



The two deputies, who are 27 and 28 years old, have been on the job for one and five years respectively, according to FOX 26 Houston.



Sheriff Gonzalez reported one deputy was shot in the right leg, while the other was shot in a leg and grazed on the head near the left ear. Both unidentified deputies were taken to a hospital in stable condition.



The suspect, who also wasn't identified, was reportedly out on a personal recognizance bond for aggravated assault of a family member back in 2020.



"This is the latest in a string of shootings in which officers have been shot in the Houston area," KHOU reports.

"This is an ongoing issue. We see it every day. I want to commend our guys for doing an awesome job," HCSO Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said during a news conference.



The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.