Two men found in Maryland fatally wounded

Police are identifying victims of homicide after being found in a Cambridge building

Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Police are identifying two men found fatally wounded in on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Cleon George Mullings, 36, of Oxford and Kelvin Levert Wiggins, 42, of Cambridge were found inside a building on Park Lane in Cambridge on Tuesday with multiple blunt force injuries and emergency medical service personnel pronounced them dead, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

Officers with the Cambridge police department responded initially, but the state police homicide unit was asked to respond to take the lead in the investigation.

Items found at the scene that may have been used to assault the men will be taken to a laboratory for forensic examinations, but they aren't being identified at this time, police said. Investigators have interviewed dozens of people so far.

Autopsies will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause and manner of death.

