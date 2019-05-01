Two judges shot in parking lot of Indianapolis fast-food restaurant

Two Indiana judges were shot in the parking lot of a White Castle restaurant in Indianapolis early Wednesday after an argument with strangers, authorities said.

Clark County Circuit Judge Brad Jacobs, 46, was in critical condition and Judge Andrew Adams, 47, was in stable condition at Indianapolis hospitals, according to Kathryn Dolan, a spokeswoman for the Indiana Supreme Court. Their specific injuries were not disclosed. No arrests had been made in connection with the shootings.

Jacobs and Adams, along with two other people, had been bar-hopping in the downtown area when they were involved in an argument just before 3:30 a.m. in the fast-food restaurant's parking lot, police told the Indianapolis Star.

The jurists were standing outside the White Castle when a car pulled up and the people inside got out, police said. Words were exchanged and a fight broke out before shots were fired, police said. It was not clear what the argument was about.

Police initially said the argument started inside a strip club and spilled out into the White Castle parking lot, but authorities later retracted that statement, saying the report was based on incorrect information, according to USA Today.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects. Detectives found no evidence the judges were targeted because of their position, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook said.

Jacobs and Adams have held their judicial seats in Clark County since 2015. They were in town to attend the three-day Spring Judicial College conference that began Wednesday, Cook told the Star.

Dolan said Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush visited both judges and their families Wednesday, according to the paper.

“Our judges across the state are heartbroken to learn of this violent act against our colleagues," Dolan said in an emailed statement to the Star. "We send our prayers for a speedy recovery for both Judge Jacobs and Judge Adams and our love and support to their families and the Clark County community.”

Clark County is in southern Indiana, just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Ky.