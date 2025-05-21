Two Israeli diplomats shot, killed during event at Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC

Two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot and killed during an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in the capital, confirmed to Fox News that two diplomats were shot "at close range" while a Jewish event was taking place at the museum. The American Jewish Committee confirmed it was hosting the event in a post on X.

"We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States," Cohen said.

Fox News confirmed a man and a woman were both killed in the shooting. Further details on their identities were not immediately available.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said DHS is "actively investigating" the incident and "working to get more information to share."

"Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice," Noem wrote on X.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting investigation was underway near 3rd Street and F Street Northwest, which is where the Capital Jewish Museum is located.

Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, said an event was taking place at the museum and the deadly shooting was a "depraved act of anti-Semitic(sic) terrorism" in a statement posted to X late Wednesday night.

"Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world," he wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.