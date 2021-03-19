Two FOX 11 LA journalists among those injured in Hollywood as SUV slams building: report

Two journalists for the Fox News station in Los Angeles were among six people injured Friday afternoon when an SUV struck a building along Hollywood Boulevard.

The driver, who was among those hurt, told police he had fallen asleep behind the wheel, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported. He was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after responding officers conducted tests for impaired driving, the report said.

The driver was traveling down the road in the wrong direction, LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling told The Associated Press.

The FOX 11 staffers injured in the 3:15 p.m. crash were identified as veteran reporter Hal Eisner and photojournalist Joab Perez. Both were in the area to work on a story about the reopening of the El Capitan Theatre following coronavirus restrictions, according to FOX 11.

Eisner and Perez were both hospitalized with injuries that the Los Angeles Police Department described as non-life-threatening.

Three other people were injured at the scene but one of them declined medical attention. They were not immediately identified. The two other people were hospitalized as well, the Los Angeles Fire Department told FOX 11.

Eisner has been a familiar presence on television in Los Angeles, working in the city for nearly 40 years. He is the host of "In Depth" and the podcast "What the Hal?"

Perez has worked for FOX 11 for nearly three years.

Hollywood Boulevard traffic in the area of Highland Avenue was shut down temporarily as emergency responders worked at the scene, FOX 11 reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.