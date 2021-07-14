Two dead at former Gianni Versace mansion, now Miami Beach luxury hotel

Two males were found dead Wednesday inside a Miami Beach, Fla., hotel room in what was formerly the mansion of Gianni Versace, the Italian fashion designer who was killed outside the home.

Police responded to The Villa Casa Casuarina At The Former Versace Mansion on 116 Ocean Dr. just after 1:20 p.m. after hotel housekeeping said two deceased males were inside a room. Police and fire personnel responded and found the bodies.

Fox News has reached out to the police but has not heard back. Calls to the hotel went unanswered.

The deaths are being investigated, police said.

Versace was gunned down outside the building on July 15, 1997 by Andrew Cunanan. Cunanan was found dead days later after an extensive manhunt.