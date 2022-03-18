Two dead in DC less than 24 hours apart, one suspect arrested: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., that resulted in the death of at least one victim Thursday evening, the D.C. police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Jarrell David Harris, 27, who allegedly killed the victim in front of two children, WUSA reported . The incident took place on Chesapeake Street, Southwest.

Across the city, police are investigating another incident after a man was found dead in a pond outside the U.S. National Arboretum by a group of children, D.C. police said.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene at the 3500 block of New York Avenue NE at 3:13 p.m., when D.C. Fire and EMS recovered the man’s body, Fox 5 of Washington, D.C., reported.

This is an ongoing investigation and police have not identified the victim or the cause of death.

Police have also not clarified whether the death was the result of a homicidal act or if the death was the result of a self-inflicted injury.

Rising crime has plagued Washington, D.C., in recent months, including a pair of murders between Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Gerald Brevard, 30, of D.C. was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with five shooting incidents between the two cities, including two homicides.

"Today I am here to announce: We’ve got our man," D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said during a news conference Tuesday, WTOP reported.

Each of the five victims, including the two who were killed, was homeless.