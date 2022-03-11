Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

DC restaurant crash: 10 injured after car plows into outdoor seating area

Victims were transported to the hospital

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
Police say at least 10 people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the outdoor seating area of a Washington D.C. restaurant early Friday afternoon. The victims are all being transported to a nearby hospital.

(Timothy Shorrock)

Authorities reported that while there was no word on what had caused the crash, there was damage done to the Parthenon restaurant and the adjoining Chevy Chase Lounge in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of the nation's capital. 

(Fox 5 Washington D.C.)

Last month a 75-year-old driver killed one man and injured eight others after crashing into a Miami Beach sidewalk cafe. The suspect is not likely to face criminal charges

