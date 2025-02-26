Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Two charged in Georgia college student and former high school beauty queen's murder

Brianna Long was killed by a stray bullet while working at a college bar

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Two men have been charged with the murder of Brianna Long, more than a year after the 21-year-old Georgia college student was killed while at work.

She was hit by a stray bullet as she worked as a bartender at The Pier Bar near Valdosta State University (VSU), where she was a student, on October 29, 2023. A co-worker at the bar was also hit by a bullet and later recovered from his injuries.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Tsion Clayton, 23, and Kimone Green, 21, with one count of malice murder in connection to Long's death. 

Both men are currently in custody on separate, unrelated cases, the GBI said in a release. One is currently in custody in Georgia, and the other is in custody in Florida. Additional details were not immediately available.

Brianna Long

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two men have been charged with the shooting death of a Valdosta State University student. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation/Facebook)

Brianna Long at the beach

GBI agents and the Remerton Police Department have been investigating the killing of Brianna Long. (GoFundMe)

Agents believe the men were in Remerton, Georgia, that night looking for someone related to an ongoing gang dispute

Long was working at the bar when a fight outside the establishment erupted, and shots were fired. She was hit with a stray bullet and died in the hospital from her injuries, the GBI previously said.

Brianna Long during high school graduation

Brianna Long, a former Paulding High School soccer star, was killed in October 2023. (Brianna Long/Instagram)

Long graduated from Paulding County High School in 2020 and was attending VSU to become a dental hygienist.

"She was our world. She was a cheerleader her whole little life, Miss Paulding County, honors student," her mother, Brandi Spinks, told Fox News affiliate FOX 5 Atlanta.

She was remembered as a talented cheerleader and soccer player with a bright future ahead of her.

"Brianna had an unparalleled ability to light up a room and make everyone around her feel loved," her obituary said. "With her infectious laughter and genuine personality, she never met a stranger. Her genuine compassion and empathy endeared her to countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on their lives."

Brianna Long at birthday party

Brianna Long was hit by a stray bullet as she worked as a bartender at The Pier Bar near Valdosta State University, where she was a student. (Brianna Long/Instagram)

The GBI noted that additional charges are expected. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-TIPS (8477) or online.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the GBI for comment.

