©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2 adults, 2 young girls wounded in a Denver shooting

At least four people were shot while at a house party in Denver, Colorado

Associated Press
At least four people including two girls were wounded during a shooting early Sunday at a house in Denver that had been holding a party, police said and nearby residents said.

Denver Police said in a statement that they responded to the shooting in a residential area of the city just before 1 a.m. and discovered four victims with suspected gunshot wounds.

A shooting occurred early Sunday morning at a house that was holding a party. One adult woman, one adult man and two juvenile girls were wounded. 

The victims included an adult woman and an adult man who suffered non life-threatening injuries. The severity of the wounds to the two girls was unknown.

The shooting happened at a house in the Sunnyside neighborhood where a party had been taking place, residents told KUSA-TV. Neighbor Chris Martin said he heard or saw about 30 gunshots and could hear people screaming as the shots continued.

Authorities issued a shelter in place order immediately after the shooting but it was later lifted. A police spokesperson said Sunday there was no ongoing threat.