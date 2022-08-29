Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago crime crisis: Suspect brazenly guns down woman outside police station, fires into building

A woman was shot and killed and a man was hospitalized in critical condition, Chicago police said

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A gunman shot near a Chicago police station on Sunday night, seriously injuring one person and killing another, police say.

The shooting took place at the 22nd District Station in the Morgan Hill neighborhood of Chicago's South Side. It appears that no officers were injured. 

Deputy Chief Chris Papaioannou confirmed the incident in a press conference on Sunday night.

The gunfire stemmed from a vehicle pursuit at around 8 p.m. A gunman had allegedly struck the victims' car multiple times while following them.

22nd District Station in Chicago's South End, where the shooting took place. 

22nd District Station in Chicago's South End, where the shooting took place.  (Google Maps)

When the victims' vehicle pulled into Chicago's 22nd District Station, the suspect followed suit and shot several rounds at victim's car and the police station itself. 

"Officers, hearing the shots being fired at the station, exited the station to render aid to the victims of the vehicle," Papaioannou told reporters on Sunday night.

According to Chicago police, two people in the victims' car were injured by the gunfire. A female victim was taken to Christ Hospital and pronounced dead from her injuries. 

Chicago police seen leaving the press conference about the August 28 shooting.

Chicago police seen leaving the press conference about the August 28 shooting. (WFLD)

The male victim in the car was taken to the same hospital in serious condition and with "multiple gunshot wounds," police said on Sunday night.

Papaioannou said that detectives are investigating surveillance cameras and searching for witnesses. Chicago police ask for anyone with information to submit a tip through their website.