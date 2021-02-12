Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
America Together
Published

TSA officer helps fly family to Maine after 3,000 mile mix-up

TSA officer Martin Rios dug into his pocket for the money to help fly them across the country

Daniella Genovese
By Daniella Genovese | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer helped get a family to Maine after a travel agent mistakenly booked them on a flight 3,000 miles in the wrong direction. 

The family of three arrived in Portland, Oregon and not Portland, Maine, according to the TSA. 

WATCH: FLORIDA KINDERGARTENER REUNITES WITH MILITARY MOM FOR THE 1ST TIME SINCE COVID-19 STRUCK

The Spanish-speaking passengers spent an entire night in the Portland International Airport "confused and disheartened" -- that is until TSA officer Martin Rios lent them a helping hand.

TSA officer Martin Rios at the Portland International Airport (TSA.gov)

TSA officer Martin Rios at the Portland International Airport (TSA.gov)

Not only did Rios help book the "overwhelmed" family on the right flight Monday, but he used some of his own money to do it.

After realizing that the family was struggling financially, TSA said Rios "dug into his own pocket" and helped pay for the family to get to their intended destination. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Senior TSA manager Jeremy Alanis said Rios' act of kindness was no surprise at all. 

"Martin is, and has been since day one, a shining example of what it means to be a team player," Alanis said. "[He’s] the kind of officer and person any airport in the country would be proud to have as a member of their team."

The incident happened in November 2020, and Rios was honored with the Make the Connection Quarterly Award in recognition of his service last week.

Your Money