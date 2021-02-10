Watch: Florida kindergartener reunites with military mom for the 1st time since COVID-19 struck

A Flordia kindergartener hadn't seen her mom, an active member of the U.S. Navy, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

That changed Tuesday when the young girl got a sudden surprise visit at the Louise R. Johnson K-8 School of International Studies in Bradenton.

The emotional moment when U.S. Navy Chief Yeoman Diana Martin scooped up her daughter for the first time in 10 months was captured on camera.

Martin had just returned home from a nearly one-year deployment on the USS Ralph Johnson, according to school officials.

According to the school's Facebook post, Martin was hiding inside a school office and surprised her daughter’s class as they were walking by.

Within seconds of seeing her mom, the young girl rushed into her arms and broke down in tears.

"It was an emotional moment for their family, along with a small group of school administrators and teachers," the school said.

The minute-long video has been viewed thousands of times since being posted.

