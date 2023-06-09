Expand / Collapse search
TSA intercepts loaded gun in carry-on luggage at South Dakota airport security checkpoint

The gun detected at Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) on Tuesday is the fourth to be found at the airport in 2023

Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett
TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport Video

TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said a new record has been set at Orlando International Airport where 154 passengers have brought guns to security checkpoints.

The Transportation Security Administration announced officers prevented a loaded gun from making it onto an airplane at a South Dakota airport on Tuesday.

During the routine screening of carry-on luggage at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD), the TSA said an officer at the security checkpoint saw the handgun on the X-ray screen.

The TSA officer alerted the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office and Sioux Falls police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the loaded gun.

Including Tuesday's incident, this is the fourth firearm to be detected at FSD in 2023, according to the TSA. There were nine firearms found at the airport last year.

LAGUARDIA AIRPORT TSA STOPS NY MAN WHO CLAIMS HE ‘FORGOT’ HE HAD LOADED GUN, 100 BULLETS IN CARRY-ON BAG

Gun and ammo found at South Dakota airport

A loaded handgun (pictured above) was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) on June 6. (TSA)

Commenting on the discovery of the firearm, Acting South Dakota TSA Federal Security Director David Durgan said "these incidents present a danger" to airport staff and those traveling through.

"We encourage all travelers to know the exact location of their firearm at all times and to pack their luggage starting with a completely empty bag to ensure no prohibited items are accidentally brought to the checkpoint," Durgan said.

TSA REPORTS RECORD NUMBER OF FIREARMS AT AIRPORT SECURITY CHECKPOINTS, AGENCY SAYS

The agency announced in December that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport has increased to a maximum fine of $14,950, depending on the circumstances of the individual case.

TSA PreCheck eligibility will also continue to be revoked for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm.

TSA Screening

As of March 31, the TSA reported 1,508 firearms have been detected at security checkpoints so far in 2023. (CyberGuy.com)

While firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, the TSA does allow passengers to fly with guns in checked baggage as long as the weapons are not loaded and are packed separately from ammo in a locked hardback case. They also have to be declared at the airline check-in counter.

The TSA also encourages travelers to contact their airline if traveling with guns to ensure any additional requirements are met.

As of March 31, the TSA reported 1,508 firearms have been detected at security checkpoints so far in 2023 – more than 93% of them were loaded.