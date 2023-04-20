Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airports
Published

TSA intercepted more than 1,500 firearms at airports in first three months of 2023

Passengers who want to travel with a gun must declare it to the airline and keep it in their checked bags

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport Video

TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said a new record has been set at Orlando International Airport where 154 passengers have brought guns to security checkpoints.

Transportation Security Administration agents intercepted 1,508 firearms in carry-on luggage at airport security checkpoints in the first three months of 2023, a 10.3% rise over the same time frame last year, the TSA said in a release Thursday. 

While security officials have seen an increase in guns seized, it's partly due to more Americans traveling by airplane, as airlines saw a 20.4% rise in customers in the first quarter of 2023. 

More than 93% of the firearms intercepted so far have been loaded, while just 86% were loaded in 2022, the TSA said. 

Travelers who are caught with a firearm in their carry-on luggage may be subject to whatever state and local laws apply. Even if carrying a gun is perfectly legal, the traveler will have their PreCheck eligibility suspended for five years, the release said. They may also be subject to additional screening on future flights and a maximum civil penalty of $14,950. 

  • Handgun detected at airport
    Image 1 of 2

    A handgun that was detected by a TSA officer at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. (Transportation Security Administration )

  • Handgun detected at airport
    Image 2 of 2

    A loaded handgun that was detected by TSA at Washington Dulles International Airport. (Transportation Security Administration )

It can also cause a massive headache for fellow travelers. 

"It is the busy spring travel season and when someone shows up with a firearm at the checkpoint the conveyor belt is stopped until the police arrive and can remove the carry-on bag from the X-ray machine to safely secure the weapon," John Essig, the TSA’s federal security director at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, said after a passenger was stopped with a handgun this week. 

VIRGINIA WOMAN STOPPED BY AIRPORT SECURITY BRINGING GIRAFFE AND ZEBRA BONES BACK FROM KENYA

While many of the intercepted firearms are small pistols left in someone's bag by accident, travelers have been caught with larger, more powerful guns.

A New Orleans man was stopped at an airport in Louisiana with a loaded Palmetto PA-15 Multi AR rifle and five additional loaded magazines in his carry-on bag in February. 

MSY Airport PA-15

TSA agents stopped a man from carrying a riffle with 163 rounds of ammunition onto a flight out of New Orleans, Louisiana. (Transportation Security Administration)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 6,540 firearms were intercepted at security checkpoints in all of 2022, a record high, according to the TSA. It's a relatively new problem, as just 1,913 firearms were detected one decade ago in 2013. 

Travelers who do want to fly with a gun can do so if they keep it in a locked hard-sided container in their checked baggage. They also must declare it to the airline while checking in for their flight, the TSA said.

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest