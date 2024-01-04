Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

TSA director arrested by US Customs and Border Protection in Florida

McManaman is charged with assisting in a forgery of documents transferring property from an elderly relative with dementia to herself and an accomplice

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An official with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to local reports.

TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Maxine McManaman was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on December 28. 

McManaman had a warrant for her arrest posted by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, which claimed she and an alleged accomplice named Delroy Chambers Sr. exploited a relative suffering from dementia by falsifying documents in their name, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

TSA OFFICERS STOP MAN FROM BOARDING PLANE WITH LOADED GUN: 'INEXCUSABLE'

TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Maxine McManaman

TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Maxine McManaman was reportedly arrested at an airport in Atlanta on a warrant issued by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Department in December. (LinkedIn)

The Florida authorities allege that the duo forged signatures on a quitclaim deed transferring ownership of a property in the relative's name over to themselves.

The relative whose property was transferred to McManaman and Chambers allegedly could not have signed the quitclaim deed, because the individual was found to have been in Atlanta on the date listed, according to police. 

Chambers was previously arrested on December 20 in Port St. Lucie, charged with two counts of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, simple neglect and two counts of forgery. He eventually bonded out of jail. 

McManaman is facing a third-degree felony charge of forgery.

MIAMI TSA OFFICERS BUSTED ALLEGEDLY STEALING FROM FLYERS DURING AIRPORT SCREENINGS: POLICE

chambers port st lucie

Chambers was arrested in Port St. Lucie on December 20 on charges of exploiting an elderly or disabled adult, forgery, and simple neglect.

She was reportedly apprehended after touching down in Atlanta on an international flight. 

McManaman has been an employee of the TSA since November 2002 and held a management-level position at the airport, according to local reports.

"TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off duty," a TSA spokesperson said in the statement to local outlet FOX 5 Atlanta. 

McManaman

Port St. Lucie Police say McManaman forged a document transferring a house belonging to an elderly relative with dementia to her and Chambers. (Port St. Lucie Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The spokesperson added, "Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable."

McManaman has been placed on leave pending a law enforcement investigation.

She is currently being held at Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com