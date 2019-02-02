TSA agent dies at Orlando Airport after jumping from hotel into atrium; all flights briefly halted: report

A man has died after jumping from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of Orlando International Airport Saturday morning, according to reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly halted all flights at the airport. Officials reported flight delays and massive lines at security checkpoints.

The man was reportedly a Transportation Security Administration agent who died in an apparent suicide, according to WPLG-TV.

“This is an active and on-going investigation,” Orlando Police wrote around 11 a.m. on Twitter. Police scuttled rumors that there were "suspicious vehicles" connected to the incident. One police Twitter post said the victim was in his 40s.

The incident caused security checkpoints to be breached, a spokesperson for the airport said, according to the station.

"In an abundance of caution, all passengers are being rescreened and inbound aircraft for airsides 2 and 4 may be delayed. Allow extra time for screening as some there may be delays in the process," the airport said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal you can get help by contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255.