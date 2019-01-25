Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airports
Published

FAA issues ground stop at LaGuardia airport due to staffing issues with air traffic control: report

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
TSA: Airport screener call-outs have risen during the partial government shutdownVideo

TSA: Airport screener call-outs have risen during the partial government shutdown

According to the Transportation Security Administration, many of their workers say the financial hardship of missing a paycheck make it difficult or impossible for them to report to work; Laura Ingle reports from La Guardia Airport in New York.

The Federal Aviation Administration has halted some incoming flights into LaGuardia Airport in New York due to air traffic control staffing issues, local sources are reporting.

The FAA’s ground stop was issued Friday morning just before 10 a.m., according to NBC New York.

Flights are also being delayed at Philadelphia and Newark airports due to "staffing issues," CNBC reported.

The news comes just two days after unions representing air traffic controllers, pilots and flight attendants expressed their "growing concern" for safety amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“This is already the longest government shutdown in the history of the United States and there is no end in sight,” the unions — which included the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), along with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA — wrote in a joint statement issued Wednesday. “In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break.

“It is unprecedented,” they added.