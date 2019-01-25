FAA issues ground stop at LaGuardia airport due to staffing issues with air traffic control: report

The Federal Aviation Administration has halted some incoming flights into LaGuardia Airport in New York due to air traffic control staffing issues, local sources are reporting.

The FAA’s ground stop was issued Friday morning just before 10 a.m., according to NBC New York.

Flights are also being delayed at Philadelphia and Newark airports due to "staffing issues," CNBC reported.

The news comes just two days after unions representing air traffic controllers, pilots and flight attendants expressed their "growing concern" for safety amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“This is already the longest government shutdown in the history of the United States and there is no end in sight,” the unions — which included the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), along with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA — wrote in a joint statement issued Wednesday. “In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break.

“It is unprecedented,” they added.